Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $650,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 224,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

