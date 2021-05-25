Boston Partners Purchases 3,758 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Las Vegas Sands worth $326,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 209,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

