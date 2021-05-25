Boston Partners Purchases 539,736 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of Micron Technology worth $554,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of MU traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,110,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.