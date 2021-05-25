Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

