Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $407,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

