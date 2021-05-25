Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $929,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

