Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 9,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.