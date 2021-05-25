Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.29 ($86.23).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.00. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

