Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post sales of $575.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.26 million to $599.12 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $232.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 886,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

