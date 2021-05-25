Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,285. The firm has a market cap of $974.70 million, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

