Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $2.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 49,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.73. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

