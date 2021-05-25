Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

CPLP stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

