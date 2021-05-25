Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,327. The company has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.