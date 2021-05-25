Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,009 shares of company stock worth $3,797,329. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.