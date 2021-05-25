Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $59.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 118,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

