Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

