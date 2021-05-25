Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 68,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,022. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

