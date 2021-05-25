Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

