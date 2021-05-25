Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

