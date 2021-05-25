Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $824.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.21 million to $828.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

AMN opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

