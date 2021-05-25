Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

