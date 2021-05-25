Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.