Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. Eargo has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.