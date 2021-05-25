Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $47.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

