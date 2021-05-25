Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 629,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,880. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

