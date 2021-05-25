Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $187.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRI. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.91 million, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

