Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $724.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $295.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

CAKE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 1,145,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

