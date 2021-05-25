Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $29.33

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 26,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -29.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.