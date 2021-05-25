Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $99.10

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 242,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,793. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

