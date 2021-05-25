Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$16.84

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

ELD stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.29. 472,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,244. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Insiders sold 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644 in the last 90 days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

