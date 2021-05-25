Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $9.95

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 75,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

