Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$56.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$34.28 and a twelve month high of C$59.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

