Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

