BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

