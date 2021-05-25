BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Head to Head Comparison

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fanhua has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fanhua and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 1 0 0 2.00 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fanhua presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Fanhua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fanhua is more favorable than BRP Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 8.17% 14.73% 8.87% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $500.86 million 1.45 $41.11 million $0.83 16.27 BRP Group $137.84 million 17.07 -$8.65 million $0.20 122.30

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Fanhua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fanhua beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance platform, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform, as well as CNpad Auto for facilitating auto insurance transaction. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

