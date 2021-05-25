BTIG Research Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$115.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from C$104.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.38.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$84.97 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$29.00 and a twelve month high of C$104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.63.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

