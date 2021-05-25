Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock worth $22,523,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 7,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

