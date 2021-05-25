Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burford Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

