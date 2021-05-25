BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0000

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $758,048.48 and $1,627.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.