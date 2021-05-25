Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 11th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cabot has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

