Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

