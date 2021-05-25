Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.60

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 14036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 61.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,801,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 86.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

