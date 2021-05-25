Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.85

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 4269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.