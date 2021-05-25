California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Head-To-Head Contrast

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First Leasing and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.94 $7.33 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 8.00 $80.41 million $2.83 22.25

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 39.37% 9.67% 1.19%

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 79 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

