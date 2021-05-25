California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 132,592 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 786,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,783. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

