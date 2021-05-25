Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.99 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 106,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $6,956,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

