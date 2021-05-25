Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.82 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

