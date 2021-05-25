Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $33.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

