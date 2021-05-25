Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.