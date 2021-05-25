Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.29

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.29 and traded as high as C$12.70. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 127,089 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

