Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.80 and last traded at C$99.18, with a volume of 895268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$356.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$393.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$433.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

